Alliance Police arrest Saturday stabbing suspect

The Alliance Police Department says they have arrested the man they believe stabbed a 28-year-old Alliance man Saturday evening.

Lieutenant Jake Henion says officers around noon on Monday, they found 29-year-old Devin L. Morris in a a green Oldsmobile Alero in the 400 block of Snyder Place.

Police arrested Morris on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a Class IIA Felony.

Alliance Police say on Saturday, they were dispatched to to the Haven Trailer Court after receiving a report that a man was stabbed with a steak knife and sustained injuries to his face and arm.

The victim in the stabbing was transported to Box Butte General Hospital, and has since been treated and released.

The Alliance Police Department says they are thankful for the assistance from the public and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office which led to this quick apprehension.