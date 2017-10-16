Alliance Police investigating animal abuse case; say dog may have been shot

The Alliance Police Department is asking for information from the public regarding a pit bull that was injured.

Chief John Kiss says last Thursday, officers were dispatched to 6th Street after receiving a call about an injured dog.

Witnesses say pit bull named Chevy was found with apparent bullet holes in its chest. Officers did find blood, and say that an unknown person picked up the dog and removed it after the remains were looked at.

Cheif Kiss says the Alliance Police Department is investigating this case with charges including Animal Abuse and Shooting a Firearm within City Limits. If anyone has information into this case please contact the police department at 308-762-4955, or e-mail Kiss at jkiss@bbcpublicsafety.us .