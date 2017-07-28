class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250576 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Alliance Police investigating rash of thefts

BY Ryan Murphy | July 28, 2017
The Alliance Police Department says on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, several thefts throughout the area were reported.

Items stolen included a vehicle, a rifle from an unlocked pickup, a GPS unit, a tablet, and bicycles.

Lieutenant Edward Tjaden says almost without exception, the common factor among these incidents is that the vehicles and buildings were unlocked, and the bicycles were not secured.

The Alliance Police Department asks that residents take steps to secure their vehicles and property with locks, and that items stored outside (such as bicycles) are secured or moved indoors.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the Alliance Police Department.

