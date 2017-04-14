class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228980 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Alliance police investigating tire slashings

BY Kevin Mooney | April 14, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Alliance Police are asking for the public’s help in vehicle vandalism that has occurred in the evening and nighttime hours since last weekend.

Lt. Ed Tjaden says Police believe seven reported tire slashings with a similar shaped and sized sharp object plus a suspicious circumstance where a vehicle was rummaged through but not damaged are all related.

Tjaden asks the public to raise their awareness, take extra steps to keep track of their vehicles, place them in well-lit areas and lock the doors. He also requests the public report to Police any suspicious persons or vehicles by calling (308) 762-4955.

