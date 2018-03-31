Alliance Police make early Saturday morning arrest

Alliance Police say early Saturday morning they apprehended a man who reportedly made threats with a gun and fled when Police tried to make a traffic stop.

Lt. Jake Henion said in a media release Police received the report of the threatening behavior at the Meadows Trailer Court at approximately 3:30AM. Henion says Police quickly located a vehicle which they suspected was being driven by Darik Lujan, a 27 year old Alliance man.

Police say the vehicle fled to the north on Highway 385 and was found unoccupied just to the north of Alliance. During a search of the area where the vehicle was located, Lujan was found hiding inside a storm cellar. Lujan was arrested without further incident and booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of committing terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and flight to avoid arrest (second offense), among numerous additional misdemeanor offenses.

Henion says the Box Butte County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the arrest.