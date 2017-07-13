Alliance Police receiving increased reports of scam calls

The Alliance Police Department is asking people to remain vigilant after a new wave of scam phone calls are hitting the area.

On Thursday morning, authorities received several calls from concerned and upset citizens about scam phone calls. In the majority of the calls, the citizens were erroneously told that their social security was going to be “suspended”, followed by requests for banking information.

In some cases, follow up phone calls were received and banking information was requested again via a different line of questioning.

The Alliance Police Department wants to remind people to be aware of phone scams and false information often relayed by phone. Never give out your social security number or bank account information on the phone, and if you are concerned that there is a problem with your bank or accounts, call your bank directly at a listed number and speak to someone you know or to a representative via a verified line.