Alliance Police recover stolen vehicle

The Alliance Police Department says it has recovered a stolen 2014 Ford Explorer and a teenage suspect is believed responsible for the theft.

Police say at noon Sunday they received a report the vehicle was taken from a residence on the 2000 block of Niobrara Avenue. Police officers obtained information which led to the execution of a search warrant at 815 Big Horn Avenue where they recovered several pieces of property belonging to the owners of the stolen Ford Explorer, including Christmas gifts. Suspected marijuana, THC products, and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The media release says Sunday evening the stolen Ford Explorer was recovered in Rural Box Butte County. A 14 year old male is suspected of being involved, the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Alliance Police Department officers were assisted by the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol throughout this investigation.