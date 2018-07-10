Alliance Police release details on dog death

The Alliance Police Department has released information about the shooting death of a dog that attacked an officer.

On Monday afternoon, APD animal control was dispatched to Hammond Lane in response to an aggressive dog running loose in the area. Officers made contact with the dog’s owner, 48-year-old Michael Moss, and issued him a citation for Dog at Large, a violation of City of Alliance Municipal Code.

While officers planned to capture the dog, the growling and barking dog approached an officer who was standing outside the apartment building. To prevent being attacked by the dog, the officer deployed their Taser which was only partially effective in preventing an attack.

After the Taser deployment, the dog entered a police cruiser which was occupied by an additional police officer. The dog bit the officer’s foot and leg several times before being shot one time by police. A local veterinarian assisted with euthanizing the animal on scene.

The officer was transported to Box Butte General Hospital by the Alliance Fire Department for dog bite injuries and has since been released.