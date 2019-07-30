Alliance Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect

The Alliance Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating 22-year-old Nicholas Flores, who was last seen driving a stolen white Ford Mustang.

On Tuesday morning, the APD shared a wanted poster, saying that Flores is considered armed and dangerous, and has made threats against law enforcement in the past.

He has felony warrants on charges including Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft.

Flores is a Hispanic male, and has a diamond tattoo under his left eye and the letters “SSOD” tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Police say he was last seen driving a stolen 2007 Ford Mustang, white in color with two racing stripes down the middle with Nebraska plates 65-C767.

If you know of Nicholas Flores’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Alliance Police Department at 308-762-4955