Alliance Police searching for missing man

The Alliance Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a local man who has been reported missing.

On Sunday, the APD received a report that 24-year-old Adrian Madero was missing. Madero was last seen Saturday morning, and may be driving a silver 2009 Audi A5 Quattro bearing Nebraska Military Honor License Plates 979AV.

Madero is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair, is approximately five feet nine inches tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

If you see Madero, or have any information of his whereabouts, call the Alliance Police Department at (308) 762-4955.