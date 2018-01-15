Alliance Police to be equipped with body cameras thanks to donation

Officers with the Alliance Police Department will soon be equipped with WatchGuard body cameras thanks to a financial grant from WESTCO and Land-O-Lakes Foundation.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn anticipates the council will accept the donation during their Tuesday council meeting, valued at around $12,000.

Kuckkahn told KNEB News that WESTCO had approached them about any worthy projects for their grant. He says the body cams were something that was attractive to them, and to the city as well.

Kuckkahn says they were already looking for a way to get the body cams in place, and this grant will allow them to accomplish that in the short run.

Kuckkahn says WESTCO was anxious to give them the full amount of money they needed, and says that’s exactly what they did. He says they are very grateful to WESTCO for doing that.

Kuckkhan says use of the body cameras will increase accountability and transparency, improve officer training, and assist officers in gathering evidence.