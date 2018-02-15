Alliance Police warn of scam in local paper

The Alliance Police Department is warning the public about a new scam that appeared as a job posting in the Alliance Times Herald.

Lt. Jacob Henion says on Thursday morning, police received a complaint about a possible employment opportunity advertisement scam. A print classifieds ad featured in the Alliance Times Herald over the past four weeks offered $350 per week for office/clerical work.

Lt. Henion says those who responded to the ad were asked to perform online shopping for an unknown person. It is suspected that the individual responsible for the advertisement provided fictitious information to Alliance Times Herald.

The Alliance Police Department says this matter is currently under investigation, and urges people to not respond to the advertisement. Lt. Henion says if you already provided personal information to anyone regarding this advertisement scam, please contact him at the Alliance Police Department.

He adds always use caution when responding to an advertisement in which the only form of contact is an email address. Exercise good judgement before accepting a job that requires the shipment of goods or money from your personal address, especially when these services are not associated with a known company.