class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276882 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Alliance Police warning public about GoFundMe scam

BY Ryan Murphy | December 7, 2017
Home News Regional News
Alliance Police warning public about GoFundMe scam

The Alliance Police Department says scammers are at it again, this time claiming to raise money *for* the Alliance Police Department.

There have been reports that residents throughout Box Butte County have been receiving notifications regarding a GoFundMe account for the Alliance Police Department.

Police say this request for donations is a scam, and donations should not be sent.

If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding this or any possible scam, they are encouraged to contact the Alliance Police Department.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments