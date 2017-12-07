Alliance Police warning public about GoFundMe scam

The Alliance Police Department says scammers are at it again, this time claiming to raise money *for* the Alliance Police Department.

There have been reports that residents throughout Box Butte County have been receiving notifications regarding a GoFundMe account for the Alliance Police Department.

Police say this request for donations is a scam, and donations should not be sent.

If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding this or any possible scam, they are encouraged to contact the Alliance Police Department.