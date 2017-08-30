Alliance Police warns public about scam hitting the area

The Alliance Police Department says they have received several reports Wednesday morning indicating that residents have been targeted in a phone scam.

Lt. Edward Tjaden says the scammers told the potential victims that their social security numbers had been “discontinued” or needed other legal attention.

The callers were described as convincing, and as sounding “very official”. The callers requested that residents provide them with their social security numbers for verification, etc.

The Alliance Police Department reminds residents that these scams are always evolving, and can often sound and appear very legitimate.

Lt. Tjaden warns people to not provide your social security number, bank account information, or other personal information to anyone who calls or emails. He adds if you suspect that there is an issue with your social security number or bank account, those institutions can be contacted or even visited directly.

The Alliance Police Department urges people to protect their privacy and don’t give out personal information over the phone or via email.