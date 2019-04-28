Alliance student wins Fliesbach scholarship

The Fliesbach Family Foundation has announced that Benjamin Eli

Nollette of Alliance, NE is the recipient of the Barbara Fliesbach McAlister $1000.00 scholarship for 2019.

The Fliesbach scholarship may be used at any junior college, four-year college, university or trade school with an accredited art department. Benjamin will graduate from Alliance Public High School this May, and will attend Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He will major in the fine arts and obtain a bachelor’s degree.

His passion is art. And he hopes that by increasing his knowledge in art it will show in his works and make a name for himself in the fine arts community worldwide. He has shown in Studio A and the

Carnegie Arts Center, he painted a mural on the inside wall of a local gyn, he won 2nd place in the state for the Duck Stamp design contest, he painted a mural in the administrative building of Alliance Public Schools. He is currently a teacher’s aide for his local elementary school art class.

West Nebraska Arts Center Program Manager, Maria Lena Medina says, “We are excited to award this Benjamin with the Fliesbach Scholarship, his talent is impeccable, and we look forward to seeing him fulfill his dreams of becoming an artist.”

Benjamin says, “My goal is to share my love of art. Art is my life. Art is the ultimate form of expression for me. What I can’t explain in words, I explain through the visual elements of my painting and drawings. “

Barbara Fliesbach McAlister was born in Nevada in 1918. She grew up in Scottsbluff, NE being raised by her aunt and uncle, Harry and Grace Weybright Fliesbach. She attended Pasadena City College,

majoring in art. She also studied ballet and performed in several productions. Barbara was a gifted artist and studied watercolors with Milford Zornes, well-known watercolorist and teacher. After Barbara’s passing in 2015, her family wished to start a scholarship fund for students interested in pursuing higher education in the arts to honor her memory. The Barbara Fliesbach McAlister Scholarship will be offered annually.m