Alliance to be more competitive when seeking veteran police officers

The City of Alliance is willing to pay an additional bounty to experienced police officers wanting to join the force this year and help mentor the department’s younger staff.

The Alliance City Council last night unanimously approved an ordinance change that would let the city manager and police chief offer up to a $15,000 hiring bonus for Nebraska-certified officers.

Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock tells KNEB News the plan is only a temporary local solution addressing a shortage of veteran officers across the state. “We’ve got some guys working a lot of hours, so we haven’t really been able to be at full staff. Even though we have the 16 or 17 positions essentially filled at this point, there’s been some turnover and probably will be (more) turnover,” says Sprock. “So, trying to get certified people in there is very important. It’s just a very competitive market for police officers”.

The increased hiring bonus could only be offered through the end of 2019, and would be paid out over a three-year period. The previous ordinance on hiring bonuses limited the payout to 10% of an officer’s annual salary.