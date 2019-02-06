Alliance to lose Shopko Hometown store, Torrington store on ‘go-forward’ list

Alliance residents will have one less retail outlet for shopping, as the town’s Shopko Hometown is on an expanded list of company stores slated to close later this year.

According to an updated closure listing on the Shopko restructuring webpage, the store in Alliance is slated to close by May 5. Other Nebraska Shopko or Shopko Hometown locations added to the list for closure by May 12 include Albion, Ainsworth, West Point, Auburn, Beatrice, Superior, Gothenburg, Falls City and Norfolk.

The company also published a new ‘go-forward’ store list on the restructuring webpage, which includes the Hometown locations in Torrington and Wheatland, Wyo. Nebraska locations on that list include Valentine, North Platte, Grand Island, Wayne, O’Neill, Holdrege, and Broken Bow.

Prior to the restructuring, the company operated more than 360 stores in 26 states, including 126 Shopko big box stores and 234 smaller Shopko Hometown locations.