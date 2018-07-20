Alliance woman accused of taking $21,000 through insurance fraud

A 41-year-old Alliance woman has been charged with two felony counts for allegedly bilking insurance companies to the tune of $21,798.

Mandy Fair is charged with a Class 3 Felony of Fraudulent Insurance Act and a Class 2A Felony of Identity Theft ($5,000 or more). She was arraigned on the charges on Tuesday in Box Butte County Court.

Court documents say between August and October of last year, Fair wrote and submitted 98 fraudulent insurance applications. Those applications either used people’s names, addresses and personal information without their permission – or in some cases Fair reportedly made up a person that the insurance application was for.

Mandy Fair will be back in court on July 24th.