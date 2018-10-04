Alliance woman dies following Tuesday accident

A Tuesday morning accident in Alliance turns deadly after a car backed into a local woman.

Police Chief John Kiss says 84-year-old Marlene Thompson of Alliance was walking on the sidewalk on Big Horn Avenue, when a vehicle driven by Frederik Kohler was backing out of the driveway.

Thompson was transported by ambulance to Box Butte General Hospital and was later life watched to Regional West for additional treatment.

Kiss says Thompson died Wednesday evening. The crash remains under investigation, but at this time no charges have been filed.