Alliance working on contract for new Deputy City Manager

BY Kevin Mooney | September 19, 2018
Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says he has identified an individual to be the city’s Deputy City Manager and is now working on solidifying a contract by Friday. The name of the person is not being released until the contract is finalized.

The person was selected after interviews of two finalists last Friday by panels consisting of council members and candidates, department heads, and community members. When the interviews were complete the panelists provided their input to Kuckkahn before he made the decision.

The plan is to have the Deputy City Manager be Kuckkahn’s successor when he retires next year.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
