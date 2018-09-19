Alliance working on contract for new Deputy City Manager

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says he has identified an individual to be the city’s Deputy City Manager and is now working on solidifying a contract by Friday. The name of the person is not being released until the contract is finalized.

The person was selected after interviews of two finalists last Friday by panels consisting of council members and candidates, department heads, and community members. When the interviews were complete the panelists provided their input to Kuckkahn before he made the decision.

The plan is to have the Deputy City Manager be Kuckkahn’s successor when he retires next year.