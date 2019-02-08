Alliance’s Brewery 719 officially open for business

More than ten years ago, Nick McCoy began brewing his own beer at home- fast forward to today, and McCoy, his wife, and friend have officially opened the first brewery in Alliance.

Today was the grand opening for Brewery 719- the second brewery to open in the Nebraska Panhandle this year.

Head Brewer Nick McCoy says he got really serious about the prospect of opening the brewery several years ago after seeing the many successful small breweries in the Front Range in Colorado.

McCoy adds that the success of Scratchtown Brewing Company in Ord- a community of about 2,100 people- helped him believe that his own brewery could be successful in Alliance.

Over the past few years, McCoy has worked to get Alliance’s city ordinance changed to allow microbreweries, acquired a building for the brewery, and got city approval for a liquor license for Brewery 719.

He says the 719 name originates from the number of the old steam locomotive that they have on display in Alliance. With the town having such strong railroad ties, it was a no-brainer.

This business venture is rounded out by his wife Toni McCoy- who will serve as tap room manager, and DJ Sulzbach, who is the company’s Vice President and Cellarman.

The brewery is located at 817 East 3rd Street in Alliance, and you can find out more information on the Brewery 719 Facebook page