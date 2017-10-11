Allo donates $10,000 to Gering Public Schools

Gering Public Schools gets a large donation, thanks to one local telecommunications provider and their ongoing efforts to give back to local school districts.

During halftime of Friday night’s Gering Bulldogs football game, Kami Balthazor from Allo Communications presented Gering Superintendent of Schools Bob Hastings with a $10,000 check.

The proceeds come from “Allo for Education,” where new customers can pick a school of their choice to receive a $50 donation.

The donation far surpasses last year’s donation of $7,600, and will go a long way in helping Gering build a brighter tomorrow for their students.

The Allo for Education program is now in its fourth year, and has resulted in more than $100,000 in donations for schools including Gering, Scottsbluff, Alliance, and Bridgeport.