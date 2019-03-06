ALLO named Fastest Internet Service Provider in Nebraska

Allo Communications (ALLO), a Nebraska-based telecommunications company, has been recognized as Nebraska’s fastest internet service provider according to the 2018 Speedtest® U.S. Fixed Broadband Performance Report by Ookla, the global leader in internet network testing, data, and analysis.

The report also showed that residents in Lincoln, Neb. enjoy the 6th fastest download speeds in the United States. “It’s exciting to receive recognition for the consistently fast speeds that our 100% fiber network provides,” said Brad Moline, ALLO President. “This news underlines our core values of honest and exceptional and reinforces the power of our technology and our word. We like to say, ‘You get more with ALLO,’ and this proves it.”

Speedtest Intelligence data from Ookla confirms that ALLO’s average download speed in Nebraska is 195 megabits per second (Mbps), exceeding the top providers’ speed by more than 50%. ALLO’s upload speed average at 199 Mbps, which is more than twice as fast as any other provider. The data also revealed that ALLO customers experience the least amount of network latency – or delay.

Moline further expressed his excitement about the test results. “We strive for ALLO customers to get the best internet experience possible with symmetrical speeds and friendlier customer service. The best customers deserve the best internet, and we’re proud to deliver on our promise.”

ALLO specializes in fiber broadband services with residential internet speeds up to one gigabit per second and provides a direct connection to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure for business customers in nine communities across the Midwest. ALLO has also been part of a Lincoln-wide project to develop access to next-generation gigabit applications, which contributed to the city’s designation as a Smart Gigabit Community, of which there are less than 25 nationwide.

To learn more about ALLO’s recent accolade, visit AlloFiber.com/Fastest.