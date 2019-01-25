Allo president joins Scottsbluff staff celebrating company’s 15th anniversary

The president of Allo Communications says he can’t wait to see what the next decade and a half will bring as the company celebrates it’s 15th anniversary.

Brad Moline was on hand for Business After Hours at the local Allo location Thursday evening, and says Scottsbluff was the ideal community for the company to start the roll-out of their fiber network.

Moline says because of investments in the Panhandle and other communities across the state, the accolades are now rolling in. “Allo is ranked as the 5th fastest internet provider in the country. Of the top 100 population cities, Lincoln has the 6th fastest download, 2nd fastest upload, but we’re putting Nebraska on that map, and it’s so much fun,” says Moline. “Nebraska, through Allo, is ranked as the 5th fastest state.”

Moline says not only has the technology changed since the mid-2000s, but also the local staff, which he says has grown from less than 20 to more than 50 today, and can compete with peers at other internet companies across the country.