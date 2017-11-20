Alternative Keystone Pipeline route approved by Nebraska Public Service Commission

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska panel approves alternative Keystone XL route, removes last regulatory hurdle to $8 billion oil pipeline project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission’s ruling is on the Nebraska route TransCanada has proposed to complete the $8 billion, 1,179-mile (1,897-kilometer) pipeline to deliver oil from Alberta, Canada, to Texas Gulf Coast refineries. The proposed Keystone XL route would cross parts of Montana, South Dakota and most of Nebraska to Steele City, Nebraska.

A vote in favor of the company’s proposed route through Nebraska would give a boost to the long-delayed project, which was rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015, citing concerns about carbon pollution. President Donald Trump revived it in March, approving a permit.

The project has faced a barrage of criticism from environmental activists and some landowners for nearly a decade. A ruling against the company would cast renewed doubt on the proposal and could lead to another drawn-out legal fight.