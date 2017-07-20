Amber Alert in Omaha aided in capture of abductor

An Amber Alert was issued in Omaha shortly before 5:30pm yesterday for an 8-year-old boy.

The boy, Driver Smith, was reportedly taken by his father, 33-year-old Michael Westerholm. The suspect’s car was spotted at a Fremont gas station around 7:10pm and as Fremont Police responded, the suspect fled leading to a short pursuit.

Westerholm was later taken into custody without incident and the child was found safe.

Westerholm was previously arrested on July 5th accused of trespassing at an Omaha hospital.