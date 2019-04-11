AMBER Alert issued for Cheyenne boy; searching for driver Mijito Johnson

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating the abduction of one-year–old Gregory Marks. Mijito Johnson, a non-custodial parent of Marks, is suspected of abducting Marks at approximately 3:00 p.m. from the 5800 block of Star Wood Ct., Cheyenne, WY.

Johnson was driving a 2004 silver Ford Expedition with no registration and a broken rear passenger side window. Johnson is 6’1”, 150 lbs, with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information can call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Marks. Marks is one-year-old and was last wearing dark gray jogger pants, light gray tennis shoes and a longsleeve beige shirt with a moose. Marks is 31 inches, 21 pounds and has long brown hair gray/hazel eyes. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.