class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378439 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

AMBER Alert issued for Cheyenne boy; searching for driver Mijito Johnson

BY Media Release | April 11, 2019
Home News Regional News
AMBER Alert issued for Cheyenne boy; searching for driver Mijito Johnson

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating the abduction of one-yearold Gregory Marks.  Mijito Johnson, a non-custodial parent of Marks, is suspected of abducting Marks at approximately 3:00 p.m. from the 5800 block of Star Wood Ct., Cheyenne, WY.

Johnson was driving a 2004 silver Ford Expedition with no registration and a broken rear passenger side window.  Johnson is 6’1”, 150 lbs, with hazel eyes and black hair.  

Anyone with information can call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.

 An Amber Alert has been issued for Marks.  Marks is one-year-old and was last wearing dark gray jogger pants, light gray tennis shoes and a longsleeve beige shirt with a moose. Marks is 31 inches, 21 pounds and has long brown hair gray/hazel eyes.  This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments