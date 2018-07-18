AMBER Alert issued for Sidney infant

Police says Betty is described as being 6-weeks-old, has black hair; but the clothing she was last wearing is unknown.

Betty Zamora may be in the company of 37-year-old Maria V. Campa, a Hispanic female who stands 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, and brown hair.

She may also be with 41-year-old Carlos V. Zamora Jr., a Hispanic Male who stands 5 foot 10 inches, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black Hair.

Arrest warrants out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska for felony custody violation have been issued for Campa and Zamora.

Carlos Zamora has a history of resisting law enforcement.

The duo may be traveling in a light colored, medium sized SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition or Explorer.

Their license plate and last seen direction of travel are unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Betty Zamora, please call 911 or contact Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515 immediately.