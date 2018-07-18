class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324057 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

AMBER Alert issued for Sidney infant

BY Ryan Murphy | July 18, 2018
Home News Regional News
AMBER Alert issued for Sidney infant
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-week-old girl who was abducted from Sidney.
Police says Betty is described as being 6-weeks-old, has black hair; but the clothing she was last wearing is unknown.

Betty Zamora  may be in the company of 37-year-old Maria V. Campa, a Hispanic female who stands 5  foot 7 inches, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, and brown hair.

She may also be with 41-year-old Carlos V. Zamora Jr., a Hispanic Male who stands 5 foot 10 inches, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black Hair.

Arrest warrants out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska for felony custody violation have been issued for Campa and Zamora.

Carlos Zamora has a history of resisting law enforcement.

The duo may be traveling in a light colored, medium sized SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition or Explorer.

Their license plate and last seen direction of travel are unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Betty Zamora, please call 911 or contact Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515 immediately.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments