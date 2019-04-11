AMBER Alert out of Cheyenne cancelled, boy found safe in Colo.

The Cheyenne Police Department says a one-year-old has been found safe following an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening.

CPD Public Information Officer Kevin Malatesta says Gregory Marks was found at approximately 10:00 p.m. in Aurora, Colo. when law enforcement located Mijito Johnson. A non-custodial parent of Marks, Johnson was suspected of abducting Marks at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday from the 5800 block of Star Wood Court in Cheyenne, and an Amber Alert was issued.

Malatesta says the boy was recovered and is safe, and Johnson is in law enforcement custody.

The case remains under investigation, and Malatesta says Cheyenne Police are grateful to all of the people and other agencies who assisted in Gregory’s safe recovery.