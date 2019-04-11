class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378439 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

AMBER Alert out of Cheyenne cancelled, boy found safe in Colo.

BY Media Release | April 11, 2019
Home News Regional News
AMBER Alert out of Cheyenne cancelled, boy found safe in Colo.

The Cheyenne Police Department says a one-year-old has been found safe following an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening.

CPD Public Information Officer Kevin Malatesta says Gregory Marks was found at approximately 10:00 p.m. in Aurora, Colo. when law enforcement located Mijito Johnson. A non-custodial parent of Marks, Johnson was suspected of abducting Marks at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday from the 5800 block of Star Wood Court in Cheyenne, and an Amber Alert was issued.

Malatesta says the boy was recovered and is safe, and Johnson is in law enforcement custody. 

The case remains under investigation, and Malatesta says Cheyenne Police are  grateful to all of the people and other agencies who assisted in Gregory’s safe recovery.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments