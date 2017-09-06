Amoo “bewildered” by WNCC’s decision to eliminate her position

The Executive Director of WNCC’s Harms Center says the elimination of her position has “left her bewildered.”

Judy Amoo will no longer be employed by the college after the end of the year in what WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb told KNEB News was a move to be more efficient.

Amoo says she is “still processing” the decision in a brief statement to KNEB. Amoo said she was surprised because ” many community members have shared with me over the past 13 years that my contributions to WNCC have been valuable and significant for their organizations and families. ”

Amoo has been the director of the region’s premiere training facility for businesses and individuals for the entire time the building has been open.