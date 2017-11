WNCC’s Judy Amoo was honored during an entrepreneurship summit in Kearney earlier this month.

The Nebraska Entrepreneurship Task Force (NETForce) and co-sponsor, the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, presented the Outstanding Nebraska Entrepreneurship Service Award toi Amoo, who is the Harms Center Executive Director.

The Summit focused on enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nebraska through networking, sharing what works, and highlighting big ideas in entrepreneurship.