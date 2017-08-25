Analysts awaiting impact of Hurricane Harvey on oil supplies, gas prices

Gas prices nationally have moved up a tick in preparation for what’s forecast to happen in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for gasbuddy.com, says it’s too early to say how much prices will increase in the next few weeks after Hurricane Harvey.

DeHaan says the impact on Houston will be big, because of the dozen refineries, pipelines and all the shipping ports that could be impacted by the hurricane.

DeHaan says he will know a lot more by late Monday or Tuesday of next week