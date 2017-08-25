class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255918 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Analysts awaiting impact of Hurricane Harvey on oil supplies, gas prices

BY Kevin Mooney | August 25, 2017
Home News Regional News
Analysts awaiting impact of Hurricane Harvey on oil supplies, gas prices
NASA / Goddard Space Flight Center

Gas prices nationally have moved up a tick in preparation for what’s forecast to happen in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for gasbuddy.com, says it’s too early to say how much prices will increase in the next few weeks after Hurricane Harvey.

DeHaan says the impact on Houston will be big, because of the dozen refineries, pipelines and all the shipping ports that could be impacted by the hurricane.

DeHaan says he will know a lot more by late Monday or Tuesday of next week

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments