Anatomage Table gives WNCC students technological boost

Western Nebraska Community College has a new tool to help with visualization for anatomy education in their Health Sciences curriculum.

The Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced anatomy visualization system available for that purpose. The table provides 3D anatomy visualization on a life-size scale and in touchscreen format.

WNCC Life Sciences Instructor Tracy O’Neal demonstrated some of the features of the new system to Human Anatomy & Physiology students Friday.

O’Neil told KNEB News the intent of the new system, paid for through grants, is to create the environment where students can see an actual cadaver without having to have an actual cadaver to do so. They can see and interact with the various internal organs, along with a variety of conditions, including cancer, broken bones and other conditions.

Health Sciences Division Chair Ronda Kinsey said she planned to incorporate the Anatomage Table into the curriculum for students in the nursing program so they can benefit from it’s obvious technological advantages.

WNCC is the first community college in Nebraska to pilot this technology.