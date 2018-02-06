ANDERSON, SMITH, & PATTON COMPETED IN NATIONAL WOOL CONTEST

Camille Anderson of Lexington, and Alyssa Smith of Hastings, represented Nebraska at the National Make It With Wool competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention, February 1-3, in San Antonio, TX, according to Andrea Nisley, State MIWW director. The wool contest has been conducted for 70 years.

Junior Division contestant, Camille won third place. She received an OttLite desk lamp, wool fabric, Coats & Clark threads, retractable tape measure, and the Beaded Edge book. For her entry, she constructed and modeled a coat using mini white dot pattern on black wool fabric. Her double-breasted coat featured a convertible collar with band, front and back yokes, seam details and inseam pockets. Tone-on-tone topstitching, buttons, sleeve tabs and self-belt add the perfect details. Camille is the daughter of Rob & Natalie Anderson.

Alyssa competed in the senior division and received cone thread, wool fabric, and retractable tape measure. For her entry, Alyssa self-drafted, constructed and modeled an 1895 promenade suit. The jacket features fitted seam lines, which flare at the hips and rest on the full skirt. She is the daughter of Curt & DeAnn Smith.

Kelsey Quandt Patton of Stromsburg received 3rd place in the Adult Division. The adult division competition is based on a video, narration and garment construction prior to the National Contest. Kelsey constructed a self-drafted 1893 wool hunting suit which included a bodice, skirt and knickers pants.

The trip and contest were sponsored by the American Wool Council, American Sheep Industry Association, American Sheep Industry Women, and the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Industry.

The purpose of the Make It With Wool Contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creativity in sewing, to recognize creative skills and to develop life skills.

Contestants must select, construct and model their own garments. All entries must be made with 100 percent wool or wool blend (minimum 60 percent wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used.