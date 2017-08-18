Andrea Miller and Lea Wroblewski finalists for 12th District Judgeship

It only took the Judicial Nominating Commission a few hours to select their finalists to forward to Governor Pete Ricketts to fill the judge vacancy for the 12th Judicial District.

Andrea Miller of Simmons Olsen Law Firm and Lea Wroblewski of Legal Aid Nebraska will be considered by the Governor to become the District Judge that covers the entire Panhandle.

This morning, Miller, Wroblewski and Scottsbluff Attorney Kyle Long spoke in front of the commission to present their case on why they should be selected to become the next Scotts Bluff County District Judge.

After an approximately 90 minute hearing, the commission discussed the applicants, the testimony and selected their final two choices.

Supreme Court Justice William Cassel presided over the hearing, and told the applicants it could take a week or two before Ricketts makes a decision.