Annual Air Link Education Conference set for September 9th

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Air Link will offer its annual Education Conference on September 9 at Regional West Medical Center. All first responders, emergency medical response personnel, and health care providers are invited to receive continuing education hours free of charge.

The Education Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Regional West Education Center, located on the upper level of the hospital’s lobby. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Participants will be involved in various activities including discussions with physicians and hands-on skill stations. These activities are designed to bring awareness to current issues in emergency medicine and to focus participants on skills needed in everyday practice. The event will also include a simulation featuring Simulation in Motion-NE and the University of Colorado Clinical Education and Innovation Center.

EMS education credit is made possible through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Health Systems Program. CECH has been applied for with the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association for nursing and 6.5 hours have been awarded. One hour of nursing continuing education will be provided by the Clinical Education and Innovation Center of UCHealth. This is a total of 7.5 nursing continuing education credits.

Register online at rwhs.org/air-link-ems-conference. Regional West employees should register through Relias, using the event titled “2017 Air Link EMS Conference.”

For more information, contact Trish Garner at 308-430-1440.