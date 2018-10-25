2018 Save-a-Rack bra auction raises more than $45,000 for Festival of Hope

Today, Backaracks and KNEB presented a $45,354 check to the Festival of Hope from proceeds from the 6th Annual Save-a-Rack bra auction that took place last Wednesday.

This idea started six years ago , and since its inception locally, it has raised more than $250,000 to benefit local cancer patients and their families with the non-medical related expenses as they undergo cancer treatment.

This year more than 80 bras, two guitars, 50/50 raffle tickets, t-shirts and food specials helped raise the $45,000, surpassing 2017’s totals by more than $700.

One of the highlights of the night was the bra decorated in honor of Steel Grill owner Lisa Weborg’s sister, Lita Fay Delcamp. Also, the guitar that was made by the VALTS students to honor teacher Karen Reason and her battle with breast cancer sold for $3,700.

The winner of the traveling business trophy went to The Steel Grill for Lita Faith’s bra, the winner of the Deadwood Gulch giveaway was Pam Kilthau.

The Save-a-Rack event is also a reminder to get your mammograms as a reminder that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.