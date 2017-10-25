Annual Friends of Library book sale this weekend

The annual Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library book sale will be going on this weekend.

The event is not only a fundraiser to help pay for selected activities at the library, but also a great way to find books at drastically affordable prices.

Librarian Noelle Thompson says they take donations throughout the year, and will have great finds in everything from children’s to adult in both fiction and non-fiction.

And Thompson says they take donations that are in good condition. She says they even have new books that you might pay $20 in the store but get for $2 at the book sale.

It starts Friday at the Hampton Inn from 4 to 6 p.m. with a “Friends of the Library” only preview, however Friends memberships will be available at the door. The sale will take place Saturday from 9 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 3.