Annual Tree and Wreath Festival scheduled in Alliance

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in Alliance will kick-off its week-long 22nd annual Tree and Wreath Festival on Saturday (Nov. 25).

The festival will feature more than 100 Christmas trees and wreaths from local and surrounding organizations and individuals.

“We provide them the tree and lights and when they come back you can’t believe how they have turned those little ‘Charlie Brown’ trees into something wonderful,” said Becci Thomas, director of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

The trees and wreaths are set out around the museum, where people can look them over and at the same time check out the museum, if they have never been to it.

Saturday will include music by Robbie Cerv at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m. Chris, Haylee and Leo Carnine will perform.

“We like to showcase local musicians, and the 7th Street Dance Studio always performs for us,” said Thomas. “We’ll end the week with St. John’s Brass, because it’s brass, loud and wild and crazy a great crescendo to the end.”

The event is the main fundraiser for the museum and trees and wreaths will be bid on all week in a silent auction. Bids will be taken until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Voting jars will be available.

The hours of the festival are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and then on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. The museum will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 when the silent auction concludes.

For a list of times and dates of the musical performance visit the museum’s Facebook page.