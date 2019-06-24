Another Arrested In Minatare Burglary Cases

Another arrest has been made in the burglary of Minatare’s Broken Spoke Bar and Grill, and back to back break-ins at the Dry Dock Bait Shop by Lake Minatare.

18-year-old Jacob Dalbey has been charged with two felony burglary counts and was scheduled for a first court appearance on the charges Monday afternoon.

18-year-old Colton Pettis and two minors were previously arrested after being developed as suspects to the burglaries.

Pettis is also facing two felony counts of Burglary.

The other individuals involved face charges in Scotts Bluff Juvenile Court, but their names aren’t being released due to their age.

Bond for Jacob Dalbey is 10 percent of $50,000.