Another successful Recycle Your Cycles event in the books for KSGB

It was a busy Saturday morning in the lower bay at the Harms Advanced Technology Center in Scottsbluff, as Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful and the Western Nebraska Bicycle Club joined forces for the annual Recycle Your Cycles event.

Locals were encouraged to bring their old bikes that have been collecting dust in their garages in for donation.

Once on site, crews began work to refurbish what they could, or used heavy duty machinery to salvage parts from bikes to piece together a new bike from multiple donations.

Last year, they were able to donate 43 bikes, and recycled over 1,600 pounds of scrap.

Executive Director Cassidy Baum says what came in this year that was repairable than in years past, which in turn will lead to more donations in 2019.

Baum says Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful is also gearing up for their Earth Day Celebration and Pharmaceutical Take Back on April 20th and their Household Hazardous Waste event on May 4th.