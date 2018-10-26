class="post-template-default single single-post postid-343620 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Anthony Shifflett of Gering named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | October 26, 2018
Anthony Shifflett, Star Student of the Week (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A Northfield Elementary 3rd Grader has been honored as the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Anthony Shifflett is not only a great student in the classroom, but also has an impressive resume for his young wrestling career.

Shifflett is also overcoming a tough blow that life threw his way, and his positive attitude shines during this week’s Star Student of the Week segment.

Watch his segment below, and click here if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week:

