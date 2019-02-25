Apartment residents displaced by fire in Gering

More than a dozen people have been displaced by an apartment fire in Gering Monday afternoon.

Gering Volunteer Fire was called to the apartments in the 1700 block of 6th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. to find the rear of the building consumed in flames. Scottsbluff Fire also responded with mutual aid including their tower truck.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers tells KNEB News the building suffered fire damage in two apartments, with heavy smoke and water damage to two more. Flowers says the preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation, however it appears to have started on the outside of the structure.

Carissa Smith with Firefighter Ministry said her organization had responded to provide for the immediate needs of the 14 apartment residents forced from their homes. Flowers says all residents were able to evacuate without injuries, and a majority of the pets were able to be taken from the structure. Two cats did perish in the blaze.