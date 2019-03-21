Apparent phone scam using NPPD’s name hits Scottsbluff

Business owners are being warned about a phone scam that has suddenly surfaced in our area, with threats of cutting off electrical service.

Grant Otten with the Nebraska Public Power District tells KNEB News a rash of such calls saying they were from NPPD have hit the Scottsbluff area, and business people should be skeptical. “We’ve had a little over 30 calls from reported scammers targeting mostly businesses. Scammers are saying they’re NPPD and the person they’re calling owes money,” says Otten, “And often redirecting them to buy a pre-paid credit card, then giving them further instructions on how to pay that card or give them that money.”

Otten says the calls are not from NPPD, and if anyone receives such a call going forward and believes they are being scammed, they should hang up and then contact the power district directly by calling 1-877-ASK-NPPD.