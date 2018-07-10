Appeals Court won’t move Ogallala murder trial to juvenile court

The Nebraska Appeals Court says a 16-year-old boy should be tried in adult court on a murder charge in western Nebraska.

In a ruling released Tuesday the court agreed with a Keith County judge that the boy’s case shouldn’t be moved to juvenile court as he’d requested.

Prosecutors say the boy was 15 when he stabbed to death 25-year-old John Fratis in Ogallala on March 28, 2017. He’s pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

His attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said Tuesday that she and her client will be discussing whether to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.