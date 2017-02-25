Appellate Court making first ever visit to panhandle

george Ledbetter, CSC adron State College will host the first-ever Nebraska Court of Appeals session in the Panhandle when the court convenes at the Student Center Tuesday, April 11.

The court is inviting college students and area high school classes to attend the session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. It is also open to the general public and will be broadcast online at chadronstate.tv.

A three-judge panel consisting of Chief Judge Frankie Moore and Judges Everett Inbody and Francie Riedmann is expected to hear arguments in three or four cases in the half-day session.

“(Moore) is hoping to pick two criminal cases, a juvenile case and a civil case,” said CSC Justice Studies professor Dr. Lisette Leesch.

“We hope to have summaries of the cases as something to use with students, so professors and classes can maximize the learning experience,” she said.

An announcement of the cases to be heard is expected in mid-March, Leesch said.

The court session at CSC resulted from a trip to Chadron in August by judges of the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, who were visiting county courthouses across the state, Leesch said.

The appeals court judges will hear arguments from lawyers during the court session at CSC. The court won’t make an immediate judgement on the cases, but will deliberate later and assign one member to write the decision reached by a majority vote.