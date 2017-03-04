Applications available for OTCF scholarships

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Applications are now available for college scholarships provided through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) annually awards dozens of scholarships to regional high school and college students. The scholarships have been established by regional families and organizations, which entrust endowment funds and program management to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. In 2016, the Foundation awarded $60,100 in scholarships to regional students.

Downloadable applications are available online at www.otcf.org. The application deadline is April 1.