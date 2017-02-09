Applications for 2017 Nebraska Tourism Serves projects being accepted

Nebraska Tourism is excited to announce that the Nebraska Tourism Serves program will be returning in 2017 and service site applications are now being accepted. The program brings volunteers together to restore and improve Nebraska’s tourism destinations in order to enhance tourists’ experience and increase awareness of Nebraska’s tourism destinations.

“Being a good steward of our state treasures is vital and this program allows the tourism industry and communities to come together to ensure that those gems are kept in a condition that they can be an asset for people to enjoy for generations to come,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “We encourage tourism sites throughout the state to apply for this program.”

In 2017, Nebraska Tourism will coordinate four service projects. Destinations must apply in order to be considered as a service site. Applications are now available and are due February 28. Projects could include painting, landscaping, clean-up and organization.

Nebraska Tourism Serves is not a grant program and does not provide funds to any chosen service site. Nebraska Tourism will work with the selected destinations to gain volunteers, gain publicity, assist with planning and encourage collaboration among Nebraska tourism industry members. The responsibilities of the tourism destination include organizing supplies for the service project, event logistics and working with Nebraska Tourism to attract local volunteers.

In its inaugural year, 105 individuals participated in the Tourism Serves program, including University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, 4-H clubs, community members, out-of-state visitors and Nebraska Tourism Commission staff. These volunteers put in 615+ man hours, making a significant impact on the tourism potential in Nebraska.

The 2016 sites were Fort Robidoux Trading Post in Gering, the Cowboy Trail near Chadron, the Shannon Trail in northeast Nebraska and the Nebraska State Historical Society’s Pavelka Farmstead in Bladen.

If you have any questions about this program please contact Erin Wirth at (402)471-3789 or erin.wirth@nebraska.gov.