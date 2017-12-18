Approaching arctic cold to herald official start of winter

Thursday marks the official first day of winter; and as if on cue, temperatures will plunge to the some of the coldest of the year, promising a frigid Christmas.

KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says the cold temperatures are likely to be accompanied by some snow. He says having enough snow to accumulate on roads, highways and interstates Wednesday night into Thursday is looking very likely.

But Day says the main component to watch will be the cold. He says in terms of severe cold, it won’t be just for a day or two. He says it will likely stay extremely cold for 4 or 5 days or possibly more.

Day says there is a possibility of rivaling record lows, meaning temperatures could drop into the -30 to -35 degree range.

Day says while it’s still too early to predict any amounts, there will likely be two chances for accumulating snow later this week, and then again over the weekend.