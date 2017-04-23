class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230683 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Appropriations Committee ready to present proposed two year budget

BY Kevin Mooney | April 23, 2017
Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner says the budget that will be presented to the legislature includes using $172 million from the state’s rainy day fund to balance the biennial budget.

Stinner says the rainy day fund money will be used to help provide a $400 million hedge against additional future revenue losses .

Stinner said, ” I think we utilized the rainy day fund in a very prudent fashion.  I thought the committee took a very thoughtful approach to things. The last $150 million was really a struggle.” <

Stinner says the committee was facing a billion dollar shortfall and among other things made $600 million in cuts, including reductions from the Roads Department, which normally is not a participant in such measures.

